Loopring Price Tops $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $37.67 million and $6.03 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, DragonEX, IDAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.02949397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00227708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00145208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,815,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, DragonEX, AirSwap, Upbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDAX, Bithumb, CoinExchange, OKEx and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

