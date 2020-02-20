Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $11.27 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 92,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,135. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

