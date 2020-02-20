Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 110,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,979. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

