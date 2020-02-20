Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $8.07 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,291,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.78.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

