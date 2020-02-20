Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.50. The company had a trading volume of 65,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

