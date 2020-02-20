Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,675 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $420.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.19 and a 200-day moving average of $355.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $241.74 and a one year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,491 shares of company stock worth $41,814,482 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

