Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 748.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $204,486.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,700 shares in the company, valued at $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.07. 5,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

