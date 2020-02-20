Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $16.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.94 billion and the highest is $16.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $72.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.06 billion to $72.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.67. 2,451,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,179. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

