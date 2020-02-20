Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,039 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $112,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

