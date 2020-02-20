LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $345.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.46), with a volume of 12974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.54).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

