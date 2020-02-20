Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.26. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $262.51 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $263.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,744,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,244,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

