Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Luminex has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Luminex has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Luminex to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Shares of Luminex stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,318. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

