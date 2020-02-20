Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 63251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

