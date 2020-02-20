Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 5,286 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

