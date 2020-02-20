Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $56,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,959. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $57.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

