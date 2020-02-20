Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.99. The stock had a trading volume of 566,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

