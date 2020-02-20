Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,654,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 312,925 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,126,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 559,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

