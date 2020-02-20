Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,584,000 after acquiring an additional 183,056 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,498,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,911,000 after buying an additional 181,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,878. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

