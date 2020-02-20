Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,444 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $173.58. 344,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,338. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.39. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

