Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $456,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $584.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.82. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

