MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce sales of $124.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $121.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $500.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $505.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $537.34 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $557.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 366,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 257,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.52. 569,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,415. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

