Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $37,484.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,359.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

