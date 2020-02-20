Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.41, 70,456 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,456,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

