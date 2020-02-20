Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mantech International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.23 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.23 EPS.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

