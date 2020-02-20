Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

