Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $5.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,097,461 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNS opened at $2.61 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.22.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.