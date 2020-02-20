Mark Saunders Sells 13,073 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 13,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.82, for a total transaction of C$860,438.71.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$65.32 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$66.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

