Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.19. The company had a trading volume of 365,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,460,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

