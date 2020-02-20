Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $13.14. Martinrea International shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 179,572 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.92.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

