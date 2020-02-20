Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,631 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $30,500,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $24,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,576 shares of company stock worth $10,988,790. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,353. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

