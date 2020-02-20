Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Masimo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.56 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.89. 174,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $184.45.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.64.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

