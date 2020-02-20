Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.56-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Masimo also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.07.

MASI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 942,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,535. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $184.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

