Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.25-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.25-5.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Masonite International from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of DOOR traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. Masonite International has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

