Matamec Explorations (CVE:MAT) Stock Price Up ∞

Matamec Explorations Inc. (CVE:MAT)’s share price rose ∞ on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 167,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 123,742 shares.

About Matamec Explorations (CVE:MAT)

Matamec Explorations Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, precious metals, and base metals deposits, as well as for rare metals, platinum group metals, and rare earths deposits.

