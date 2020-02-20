Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 103,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $382.29 million, a P/E ratio of -743.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.