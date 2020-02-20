Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $297,580.00 and $2,466.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.