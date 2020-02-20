Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 171038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $51.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04.

About Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

