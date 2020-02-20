Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
MFD opened at A$1.10 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. Mayfield Childcare has a 1-year low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of A$1.12 ($0.79). The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.99.
Mayfield Childcare Company Profile
