Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

MFD opened at A$1.10 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. Mayfield Childcare has a 1-year low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of A$1.12 ($0.79). The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.99.

Mayfield Childcare Company Profile

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

