MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 685,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 1,654,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,494. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.