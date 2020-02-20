MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $59,288,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,755,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,592. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

