Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at BTIG Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

