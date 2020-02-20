Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at BTIG Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.28.
Shares of MDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
