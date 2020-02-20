Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Isthmus Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.1% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.86. 4,914,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

