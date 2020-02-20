Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.56. 3,592,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

