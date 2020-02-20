Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $820.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $820.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.10.

Shares of MELI opened at $742.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $358.07 and a 12-month high of $745.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 154.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

