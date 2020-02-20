MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 100,336 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 781,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,505. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

