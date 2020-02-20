MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 30,009 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.67. 481,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.