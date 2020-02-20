MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,592,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 604,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $53.71. 2,435,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

