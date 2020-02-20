MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 64,276 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64,276 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $386.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,401. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.94. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.