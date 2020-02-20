MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 74,193 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,193 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 145,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,178. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $176,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $156,501.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $26,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

