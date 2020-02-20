MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 938,391 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,391 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

